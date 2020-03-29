Toronto Raptors won in the last edition of the NBA his first champion ring after beating Golden State Warriors beaten by injuries in the Finals. The feat of the Canadian team became something historic at that moment, since, in addition to not starting as favorites at the start of the playoffs, far from it, they became the first non-American franchise to win the title.

Marc Gasol was one of the architects of the ring of the Raptors. The Spaniard, who had arrived in the middle of that same season via transfer from the Memphis Grizzlies, achieved his dream of being an NBA champion. Recently, in a live on Instagram, he has assured that this was not enough for him, and that he wants to compete again to win it this year (in the event that they are disputed):

“We are the second best team in the East. We play a very dynamic and colorful basketball. We all enjoy ourselves on the court maintaining defensive discipline and freedom in attack. Nick urse (Toronto coach) always does a great job. The guidelines that we da are correct at all times, which allows us to have a great offensive margin. “

It was not with Vince Carter, nor with McGrady nor with Bosh, it has been with Kawhi Leonard, Marc Gasol and Ibaka.

In addition to commenting on the current season of the Toronto Raptors, the youngest of the Gasol brothers has also spoken about the situation of the coronavirus there in Toronto, where the confinement is happening:

“There are approximately 1,100 positive cases in Ontario. We have to have all the patience in the world and take the necessary precautions. Only then can we get ahead.”

