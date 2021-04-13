Marc Gasol sinks on the bench and Los Angeles Lakers in the Western standings

Los angeles lakers they are in free fall. They are fifth in the Western Conference and last morning they clearly fell before the New York Knicks by 111-96 and, although the playoff positions are not in danger, finishing among the first of the Conference yes (they have been surpassed by the Nuggets and are 3.5 third-place games held by the Clippers).

Lebron James and Anthony Davis are still out and the team seems unable to be competitive without them. On the other hand, the one who is outside the rotation and Frank Vogel’s plans is almost ousted Marc Gasol. Yesterday he played 5 minutes at Madison, making it clear that he is by far the third center of the team after Andre Drummond and Montrez Harrell (without AD due to injury). We’ll see if he forces an exit or continues to fight to win the NBA dressed in purple and gold.