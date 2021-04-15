Marc Gasol rings for Nets after LaMarcus Aldridge retires

The NBA has suffered a severe blow with the sudden retirement of a legendary player. LaMarcus Aldridge say goodbye to the slopes due to heart problems, being an immediate loss for the Brooklyn nets that they will look for a replacement in Marc Gasol.

Aldridge’s brief stint with the Nets drove them to become even more championship favorites, so losing him forces Steve Nash’s team to find reinforcement and NBA rumors already have a clear name.

In LaMarcus’ 5 games with Brooklyn, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks. So the loss is very significant for the squad and they need someone like Marc to not suffer too much in the paint when the playoffs come.

The role of DeAndre Jordan is not being what was expected when they signed him, and on the other hand Gasol is not having a leading role in Los angeles lakers even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis injured. The setting is perfect for the Spanish pivot to continue to aspire to the ring but in a team where they give him the minutes required by a player of his caliber.

Would Marc fit in with the Nets stars?

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are elite in the league, and they have already shown that they are capable of adapting to any teammate. In addition to the fact that Gasol is one of the most intelligent interiors that has been this century in the NBA and does not raise doubts about being able to shine in any scenario where they give him an important role.