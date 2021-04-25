Marc Gasol, on his minutes: “Don’t ask me, I work …”

The Spanish pivot Marc Gasol has assured that his situation in the Los Angeles Lakers, where he has been enjoying a few minutes lately, “is not ideal for anyone”, although he has assured that he will always try to be “ready” for when coach Frank Vogel decides to count with him, as in the defeat this morning against the Dallas Mavericks (108-93).

“It is not the ideal situation for anyone. Being in this situation and not playing in a few games nobody likes, but it is what the coach wants and we will do what we have to do. The days that you are not planned to play are not Ideally, as a player you always want to know when and how much you are going to play. We are a deep team and if the coach wants to put 3 men or 2 for a position it will take a long time, “he declared.

In the game, Andre Drummond started again and the Catalan center, also relegated this season by Montrezl Harrell – who did not play this morning -, only had 18 minutes. “It is a decision of the coaches. The coach can tell you just before the game, you never know. As a player you always have to be ready, do the same things you usually do and prepare yourself if you are going to play a lot, but sometimes it doesn’t happen like that. Don’t ask me, I just work here, “he joked.

“It is what it is, but I am happy that the coach let me play today. Once you receive a couple of balls and get into the rhythm of the game and the adrenaline shoots up, you are better. The conditioning is what it is, you try to doing passive exercises to move it around a bit, but there’s not much to do, “he continued.

The one from Sant Boi appreciated the development of the crash. “In the first half I think we were attacking and getting good defenses and in the second we didn’t get that many. We didn’t barely get to the paint in the second half, we didn’t make their defense collapse and overhelp and the ball didn’t move either. They did. their job adjusting, they let us pull in those ‘pick & pops’ and we have to do a better job blocking and helping handlers get to the paint, “he stressed.

Finally, he analyzed the recent trajectory of the Slovenian Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks. “Luka is a great player, here in the NBA he has much more space than in Europe, he has appreciated it. In Europe everything is tighter and difficult to read the track. In the NBA, as there is more space, those angles are much more easy to read because of the spacing and where everyone is, “he concluded.