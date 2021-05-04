Marc Gasol, key in the victory of the Lakers against the Nuggets

Very important triumph of Los angeles lakers in view of Denver nuggets by 93-89 in a duel that allows the Angelenos to cut the horrible losing streak in which they were immersed and take advantage of the loss of Portland Trail Blazers against Atlanta Hawks to take some advantage with respect to the positions of ‘play in’ .

The Angelenos defended with great intensity throughout the duel, although in the final minutes, with a 14-2 run, the Nuggets were within two points. Then came the decisive play.

Talen Horton-Tocker attempted an impossible penetration and dropped a horrible layup with 15 seconds left. Marc Gasol, very attentive, he patted the ball and Tucker caught it again to score and put his team 4 up. On the last play, Facu Campazzo was blocked by Anthony Davis (the triple would not have been worth too much either). Thus, the Lakers triumph with a spectacular Marc Gasol.

Anthony Davis was the Angelenos’ leading scorer with 25 points. LeBron James did not play a break. On the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic’s 32 points were useless. Campazzo finished with 8 points, 8 assists and 5 steals.

Squad going up: @ AntDavis23: 25 pts, 7 reb, 3 blk @ ACFresh21: 11 pts, 5 reb, 1 blk @MarcGasol: 10 pts, 7 reb @ CaldwellPope: 10 pts, 7 reb @ Thortontucker: 10 ptshttps: // t.co/UJZT1Pf1eK – Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 4, 2021

Marc Gasol, tremendous

Great performance by Marc Gasol, especially in defense, throughout the duel. Sant Boi’s man finished the game with 10 points (3 of 4 in triples), 7 rebounds, 2 assists and +17 with him on the court in the 17 minutes he was on the field. Fantastic.