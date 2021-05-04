Marc Gasol comes to the rescue

What 24 hours for the Lakers: final loss to the Raptors that followed a ridiculous one against the Kings. More ankle problems for LeBron James, who left the team again (we’ll see for the next few games) as he cracked out of play-in and got the entire NBA world criticizing what was seen as an opportunistic outburst. And another (second of the season) stopped by the sanitary protocols for a Dennis Schrörder that little else is going to play in this Regular Season. If he plays something. And six defeats in seven games, Anthony Davis ensuring that the Nuggets, Clippers, Blazers and Suns had hit rock bottom and ahead as the play-in spot went from threat to increasingly tangible reality. A nightmare for the champion in a grueling season, plagued with injuries and problems and with less and less bright perspectives.

But go 24 hours: The Nuggets came to Staples with nine wins in 10 games since Jamal Murray’s injury, the fifth-best attack in the NBA in April and only two losses, both against the Warriors, since April 11. Y they lost (93-89) with their second worst score of the course, suffocated by the return (nothing expected for this match) of the crushing version of the champion, the defensive pride of a team that was without a compass and that won with clenched fists, without LeBron or Schröder, a rival who also carries his own: after the injuries of Murray, Morris and Barton, this time PJ Dozier fell. In the backcourt it is already a question of who can be saved. Those of the Rockies are now 43-22, in total tie with Clippers with whom they play third place. The Lakers remain 37-28, again fifth, now with a measured game of advantage over the Mavericks and one over the Blazers. Clippers, Blazers (back to back) and Suns come to end the week. Almost nothing, this is the West.

It is an understatement to say that the Lakers, limp, needed a game like this and a victory like this. Of defense and pride, of sweat and heart. A punch into the stubborn darkness of a reality full, right now, of bad news. And a giant vindication from Marc Gasol, who appeared before the press after the game and compared himself to the unforgettable Señor Lobo from Pulp Fiction. You already know: “Hello, I’m Mr. Wolf, I solve problems.” The Quentin Tarantino character that Harvey Keitel made into a pop culture icon. Marc, who has had tense moments before the microphones in recent weeks, entering little and leaving the team a lot since the arrival of Andre Drummond, was also conciliatory this time, generous with some teammates who (like Kuzma hours before) had asked for more minutes for him: “It’s about the team, the group, how we can all help to be a better team. If the team does well, we will all do well. We must forget about individualities, about each specific situation , and think about what we want to be as a team. “

In his last appearances on the court, Marc is making it clear that he is the best pure center of the Lakers. Better than a Harrell who paints more of a second-unit scoring specialist, since Frank Vogel never places him at power forward. And better, this is the question, than Andre Drummond. The Lakers insist that Drummond learn to play in the discipline of a champion team, limiting himself to a specific role and specific actions. What JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard did last season. But for now the thing is not working and Marc, with more years and less legs, appears as a much better version of what the Lakers may need in certain playoff pairings … as against Nikol Jokic and his Nuggets. There, when Anthony Davis plays fewer minutes as a pure center (something he does recently in the regular season and a lot in the playoffs), it is difficult to imagine where a Drummond will be more useful for now in LA than Marc, much more intelligent, expert and capable of defend big centers that are handled in the zone and move the attack with instinct, placement and good hand. Lord Wolf? This time it appeared when Drummond made the fifth fault, midway through the third quarter. He defended, made 3s, moved the team and made Jokic sweat. Impossible to make things clearer on the track, where it is necessary to speak: +17 in 17 minutes. 10 points (3/4 in triples), 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a clear message: here I am.

Vogel assured that Marc was going to play yes or yes, with or without fouls from a Drummond that finished at -11 in 21 minutes, with 4 points and no rebounds for the first time since 2013 and 587 games later. Harrell finished at -2 in less than 10 minutes. Marc highlighted everyone’s work against Jokic, but it was he who, by far, gave more flight to a team that was in dire need. Along with, of course, the least game since his return for Anthony Davis: 25 points, 7 rebounds, defense close to his level, decisive basket (for 91-87) at the crucial moment and blocking Campazzo at the line of three in the last play. And along with the energy of the very tough Caruso, whose absence had hurt in defense in recent games) and the triples of Wes Matthews, a veteran who will also have his moments in the playoffs, and the daring of Taen Horton-Tucker, a kid who shot of the team at the end and scored the final basket (93-89) 15 seconds from the end, after failing a very forced penetration but picking up a rebound that Marc took from the hands of Jokic.

It was a necessary and surely healing night for a Lakers who were in an absolutely noxious spiral. Vogel later defined Marc as “a tremendous weapon” and made it clear, once again, that he has him: “We have a very deep team, everyone has to be prepared and the players are.” In the Nuggets, where the constant injuries in the backcourt are a concern, Jokic scored 32 points with 9 rebounds and 5 assists but saw himself alone in what was, basically, a bad day against an injured opponent who put much more intensity: desperation: Michael Porter (19 + 6) appeared at the end, Campazzo added 8 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists and the Nuggets fell off the hook in the fourth quarter (87-73) and rowed with a 2-14 that once again threatened Los Angeles disaster. But he did not play. And one of the main reasons was, it became clear, Marc Gasol. Mr. Wolf.