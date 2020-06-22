It seems that Marc Gasol wants to make a qualitative leap to his game in the return of the NBA. As we already have in Blogdebasket, the Spaniard has shown a new image with a notable weight loss and increased muscle. We review other players who also opted for this change and how it went.

1. Carmelo Anthony

In the 2014-15 season, the forward, 10-time All-Star, wanted to improve his physique with a diet based on non-ingestion of carbohydrates. « Melo » has always been a player with a not too careful physique and that year he changed his way of eating, to be able to fit into the offensive triangle of Phil Jackson.

However, that season for both him and his team at the time, the New York Knicks, was pretty lackluster. Carmelo had constant injuries and his scoring stockings began to drop. In addition, the « Big Apple » team had quite poor figures.

2. Anthony Bennett

The number 1 All-Star had a very difficult first year. To the pressure to do it well, he added a shoulder surgery that did not let him demonstrate his conditions. He also had to deal with a sleep apnea problem that kept him from sleeping.

For this reason, in the preseason of his second year, Bennett put himself in the hands of a physical trainer who made him have better abilities. Despite this improvement, it did not manage to raise its benefits and today it is considered one of the biggest fiascos in history.

3. Jusuf Nurkic

In the summer of 2017, the Bosnian center for the Portland Trail Blazers lost more than 15 kilos and achieved an improvement in his skills that can be an example for Marc Gasol to follow.

It was a progressive improvement, since he was a player who until that year was injured a lot and raised his statistics both in minutes, points and rebounds. Furthermore, its importance in the Stotts scheme also increased considerably. However, the injury that has kept him in the dry dock all season will make him start again.

4. DeMarcus Cousins

In the summer of 2016, the center, who is currently without a team, lost weight about 10 kilos to pass the next level. It was the summer of the Olympics and I wanted to qualify the Kings for the playoffs. But, from that moment, his life changed radically.

One of the reasons that led him to lose weight was injury prevention. However, « Boogie » was chaining one after another, until that rupture of the Achilles tendon that has put his career at risk. Last year in the Warriors he was already seen with hardly any jumping ability and it seems impossible that he will recover his level.

5. Patty Mills

Before the season in which the San Antonio Spurs won their last ring, 2013-2014, the Australian was a player who, although it cannot be said that he was overweight, was not so little made a sylph.

That changed in the season of his consecration. The base dropped his body fat from 12 to 6.8 and his numbers improved considerably. Patty was of paramount importance in that year’s ring.

PS: Nikola Jokic has also lowered the weight significantly during this quarantine, but as in the case of Marc Gasol, we do not know what it will mean in his game.