Marc Gasol and his continuity in the Lakers: “Moving my family again was not ideal”

The Los Angeles Lakers will be one of the busiest franchises this summer. A season marked by injuries and unexpected setbacks, It has led them to lose a throne that, at the beginning of the season, seemed very well tied. Phoenix Suns, making use of its full potential, but also taking advantage of the situation, eliminated the Angelenos and is already in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Rob Pelinka, meanwhile, has a tough job ahead of him. With LeBron James on the team, the obligation to win always exists. With the 36 years of the star, the immediate urgency grows exponentially. Dennis Schröder will be one of the main proper names in the coming weeks, but also Andre Drummond or Marc Gasol.

The future of the Catalan pivot is in the air. Like the king, he is 36 years old and, with this, he just finished his 13th season in the NBA. It has not been easy. Especially after the arrival of Drummond himself. About her, in statements collected by journalist Harrison Faigen, who specializes in the Lakers, has recently spoken.

“There are different aspects of life, like the professional and the possibility of playing with LeBron and Anthony Davis. I didn’t need anyone to explain what it is to be a third center. I knew we always have the AD card playing in five, or even of LeBron playing inside. So once you have two players in front of you, you’re already the third center. Then, you really are like the fifth in position, but I didn’t need anyone to explain that to me. I understood … And then there’s the family aspect. My kids go to school here. My wife was happy here. Moving my family back was not ideal for me at the time. Maybe if I hadn’t had a family and was 10 years younger, I would have chosen differently. But I really wanted to stay here, I wanted to contribute, I wanted to help colleagues. In fact, I was having a lot of fun working with the youth, with Kostas, Devontae with Zo … I also enjoyed doing that. At the time in which he did not play much, he works r with them was something he enjoyed. When cards are dealt that you don’t like, you cannot ask for them to be dealt again. You just play with them the best you can. I tried to be as positive as I could and just kept moving forward. And finally, obviously, things started to change. I played a bit more, but it didn’t end the way we wanted. To be honest with you, I did not imagine that this season would end with a sixth game at home. I did not see it coming”