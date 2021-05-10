Marc Ferrer brings queer giallo to the D’A Film Festival

Director Marc Ferrer returns to the D’A Film Festival, where he has presented his previous feature films, with ‘Cut!’, a particular reinterpretation of Italian horror cinema, in which he himself stars alongside La Prohibida and Samantha Hudson, artistic names of, respectively, Luis Herrero Cortés and Iván González. “It’s a meta-cinematic giallo about a director who is shooting a giallo. Marcos is vampirized by the cinema, he needs to make movies to live. Meanwhile, a series of murders take place in Barcelona, ​​and they all seem to be related to him. The title refers both to the cut of the killer’s knife and to that cut! that the filmmakers always shout at the end of each take “, explains the author of celebrated independent films such as ‘It seemed important to us’ (2016), ‘La maldita primavera’ (2017) and ‘Puta y amada’ (2018).

Argento syndrome

“My last two films we made with a budget of about 1,000 euros. In this case, we have a budget of 12,000, much more! But, if you compare it to the budget of any conventional movie, it still seems like a joke budget. And even more considering that we have shot in 16mm “, says the filmmaker, who began to be fascinated by the giallo because of Dario Argento: “Three years ago, I attended almost by chance the screening of ‘Suspiria’ (1977) restored at the Sitges Festival, in which Argento himself was presenting it. The film and its colors fascinated me. I felt a kind of Stendhal syndrome while watching it, something that has happened to me on very rare occasions. It took me away in such a way that I became obsessed with giallo, and I spent a year watching only films of that genre. Movies in which nobody was murdered seemed boring to me! I also started to see slashers, that is, another type of terror. ‘Suspiria’ opened a door before me, and transformed my way of understanding art ”.

Licensing and narrative twists

The canonical giallo has some very twisted plots, and a very convoluted and unnatural ‘aesthetic part. How does this marry with the austere and naturalistic work of Marc Ferrer? “It is a film about the experience of making cinema. As for the giallo, I have allowed myself to take those licenses when building the script. And there is some convoluted or seedy narrative twist, something I have done with great pleasure. And parts of the plot are implausible. Those kinds of things that will make the viewer who does not know the codes of this type of cinema think that I am retarded “, says the director, who adds: “Being a giallo, I was aware of the importance of the visual aspect and that I should emphasize that. That’s where Nilo Zimmermann, the cinematographer, comes in. Working with him has been for me one of the most beautiful and exciting experiences of this shoot. I feel like we’ve had a connection, because Nilo is passionate about cinema. While we were preparing this project, he told me that, for him, ‘Chungking Express’ (1994), ‘Fallen Angels’ (1995) and ‘Happy Together’ (1997), by Wong Kar-wai, are the pinnacle of cinema. My hair stood on end, because I think exactly the same. During the filming, I noticed that Nilo connected with everything that happened in front of the camera, that he enjoyed it and laughed. And that for me was fundamental: it helped me a lot, it gave me a lot of confidence and it made things work. In addition, it has helped me develop a somewhat more classical type of planning, which is not usual for me, but I think this story needed it. I learned a lot from him”.

Distributor





Girls with Girls: The Forbidden One and Samantha Hudson

In ‘Corten!’, Ferrer repeats with La Prohibida, which he had already directed in a couple of video clips. Does she represent the typical giallo victim? The director remembers that “One day, La Prohibida told me that she had always wanted to be an Italian horror actress. From that phrase comes the horror song that Belinda and Delfina sing in the film. I think his way of gesturing and reacting to fear is hypnotic. And it has that comic side that was also necessary for the script ”. And how has Samantha Hudson’s entry into Ferrer’s world been? “I have known Samantha from a few years ago, from the surroundings of Adrià Arbona, a member of the Papa Topo group, from when they both lived in Barcelona. And we were together at the Abycine 2018 festival. She, with the documentary about her life directed by Joan Porcel, and I, with ‘Puta y amada’. Samantha laughed a lot during the screening of my movie. In the script there was a character of a waitress in a bar who seduces the police investigating crimes. I thought it would be fun for her to play it, and she agreed. He also sings a song that Adrià made expressly for the film, which is the closing of the end credits, and which seems to me to have the most terrifying lyrics I’ve ever heard. It’s about the fags shot in Franco’s Spain, and when I listen to it I want to cry. And I think it’s a great ending to a horror movie that is a celebration of what is queer. ”

Transfers, repeaters and Barcelona

Along with La Prohibida and Samantha Hudson, ‘Cut!’ It is full of actresses and actors who are premiered or who repeat at the orders of the filmmaker: “There are many signings such as Álvaro Lucas, Asul Marina, Saya Solana, María Sola, Karen Saurí, Verónica Navas, Rafael Rojas … and a stellar appearance, that of Genís Segarra, from the Hidrogenesse group. And there are also familiar faces, among which I would highlight that of Marga Sardà, the singer of Mátame Cariño, who I think will be the revelation character. Also, Gregorio Sanz, Paco Serrano, Azahara Moyano, Kike Fernández and Aleix Lorente, who have already acted in my short film ‘El corazón rojo’ (2020), among others ”.

Barcelona and its streets, are they also protagonists of the plot? Ferrer reveals that his new job “It begins and ends with Barcelona. And with a text by Jean-Claude Carrière in which he describes its two faces: the sunny one and the hidden one. It all begins the moment we enter that hidden Barcelona. I am very aware that I am making films from Barcelona. I grew up in Sabadell, and during high school I started coming to Barcelona on Saturdays to study a conducting course. Since then, in my mind, cinema and Barcelona are two words that have an indissoluble relationship ”. And are songs important too? “Pop music is basic in my world. For ‘¡Corten!’, Between Adrià Arbona and I we have created four unpublished songs. Among them, ‘You die for me’, performed by La Prohibida, and ‘Dame caña por España’, sung by Samantha Hudson. And some more surprise “, concludes the director, who has had the decisive participation of Filmin in the production and distribution.

