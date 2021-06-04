Marc: difficult year, future in the air

The Los Angeles Lakers season is over with a bitter taste. Marc Gasol’s season is over, and with a bitter taste. The Spanish center, who is 36 years old and has already completed 13 in the NBA, signed with the Lakers after ending his tie with the Toronto Raptors to seek his second championship ring. The departure of Dwight Howard, whose continuity was taken for granted but ended up in the Philadelphia 76ers, launched the Angelenos into the market to find a good, nice and cheap center. A role player that covered the performance that Howard and, to a lesser extent, JaVale McGee (now in the Denver Nuggets) displayed last season, on the way to the ring.

The opportunity arose and both parties seized it. Marc had signed a five-year, $ 110 million contract in July 2015. Only in sports links had already earned, at the end of last season, more than 180 million. In 2011, he had signed 4 and 58 with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played from 2008 to 2019, when he was sent to the Toronto Raptors mid-season. In Canada they were looking for the icing on the cake for the team led by Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry. It was: the Raptors were champions and Marc took, after a few months in the team, the dream championship ring. Before, in Tennessee he had become one of the best centers of his generation: three times all star, one in the Best Quintet, one in the Second and a Defender of the Year award.

So, at that point in his career, Marc could afford not to think about money. After being champion, he did avail himself of a player option to stay with the Toronto Raptors for 25.5 million. It was worth it despite the departure of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, a blow to repeat title aspirations. The ring was, in fact, for the Lakers. A team that tempted him with its legend, in bright LA, with two megastars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a role that was adapted to the moment of his career and an irresistible narrative: in the Lakers his brother Pau was champion twice, the Lakers drafted Marc (in 2007) but sent him to Memphis in the operation in which, precisely, they were made with Marc.

So Marc accepted the minimum of veteran with, a requirement that he took forward, a second year: 2.5 million for this season, 2.6 guaranteed for the next. For the Lakers the option, once McGee and Howard were no longer on board, was also optimal. Marc came out for an excellent price, he was ready to fulfill a role as a team player and had a very demonstrated competitive capacity, a special intelligence and little need to search, he has never done it and less at this point, nothing other than success collective. In economic conditions and the limited role the Lakers offered, there were few better options than Marc.

From there, the season has not been easy. The Lakers started like a shot: 21-6 in the first 27 games. With enormous superiority, without hardly forcing the machine and dosing after the shortest break a champion had ever had: the pandemic forced and the Lakers only had 71 days between winning the title in Florida and the start of the 2020-21 season. The televisions needed a Christmas day. The average rest in the NBA is 141 days. But The new quintet, with Marc and Dennis Schröder alongside LeBron, Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had, by far, the best net rating in the NBA in their minutes on the court.

It all went to hell with the injuries of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, a burden to which they added physical problems of others and trances with health protocols and COVID, which also attacked a Marc who went from more to less. He started getting noticed thanks to his main values: intelligence on the court, defensive instinct, ability to pass. And all without an excessive minute load. But Personally, it also changed everything for him with the arrival after buyout of Andre Drummond, a center who landed to be a starter, younger and with much less talent than Marc but some skills (especially the rebound) that the Angelenos and their coach, Frank Vogel, missed. Between Drummond, the minutes that Anthony Davis ends up playing pivot and a Montrezl Harrell that Frank Vogel also ranked as five for his lack of outside shooting, Marc was left out of the quintet, his minutes became dependent on the rival and the game and even arrived to be on the table a possible buyout and a new destination for the playoffs.

Finally Marc did finish the season with the Lakers, and has had minutes and presence in the fateful series against Phoenix Suns, in which Anthony Davis’ injuries have given greater weight to the Spaniard, who finished starting in a sixth game from which Andre Drummond disappeared. During the season, Marc has shown that his best years are already behind him for the NBA level, but also that he can still be useful in the right circumstances and with the right role. With little physical bellows, slow and irregular in the shot (a weapon that made him resize his game in his last stretch in the Grizzlies), Marc has continued to improve his teammates in attack, unblocking the game and helping in defense against less light opponents. The ones that best suit your style of play. He has finished with 5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in the regular season, 6-4-2 in the playoffs.

And now that? On the one hand, it is obvious that the present goes through the Olympic Games, the return to the National Team after the 2019 World Cup, in which Marc played at a formidable level, with a legendary match in the semifinals, against Australia. Elimination is an obvious upset with its good part: the preparation can be much better. In the accounts that were made during the season and with the Lakers as one of the favorites to reach the Finals, timing could have been a problem. The fight for the title starts on July 8 and it would end, if there are seven games, on the 22nd. One day before the opening ceremony in Tokyo.

And then? Input, Marc has a guaranteed contract with the Lakers for the 2021-22 season. And the Angelenos, by market and aspirations, will continue to be an optimal option if their illusion is to rush their tricks to be champion again. But there may also be the possibility that he and the team have other plans and that a termination agreement is reached or an operation is closed that can be well seen by both parties. The Lakers have to rebuild their squad from the two mega-contracts of LeBron and Davis, and they have to see what about the future of Caruso, Harrell, Schröder, Horton-Tucker … many decisions to make and that can influence the desire (or the possibility, simply) of retaining, or not, Marc Gasol. If he changes his scene and continues in the United States, the normal thing is that Marc continues to prioritize winning: a good team, a good destination and championship aspirations.

But, of course, there is another open door: Barcelona. Antoni Daimiel assured after the final of the Euroleague, last week, that Juan Carlos Navarro, friend of Marc and Pau and now boss of the Barça basketball section, has the signing of Marc between eyebrows and he wants the pivot to close his path in elite basketball by trying to lift the Euroleague with the club where he was between 2003 and 2006. It would be one of the summer bombs in Europe, of course, but many pieces still have to move so that we know what will happen to one of the best players in the history of Spanish basketball, one that has not had the year dreamed of at the Lakers … but still has a long way to go.