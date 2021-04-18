Marc Anthony’s virtual concert went wrong What happened?

Getty Images Marc Anthony performs onstage during Univision’s 33rd annual Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at the AmericanAirlines Arena on February 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

The Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed artists and loved by his loyal fans. For this reason, the author of multiple salsa hits, decided more than a month ago to announce a virtual concert, to share with his followers around the world and spend a night full of magic, singing songs like “Vivir mi vida” and ” Your love is good for me ”.

The artist himself was in charge of announcing his concert through his social networks, especially on Instagram, where he has 11.2 million followers, the concert was “streaming” called #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche which would take place on Saturday night April 17th.

Following the announcement, the virtual tickets sold out quickly in more than 85 countries, the artist reported on Instagram, predicting a night of music and total success. In addition, that a special performance with Daddy Yankke was expected, with the song the song “Back to the back,” according to Infobae.

Are you ready @daddy_yankee? And you already have your tickets 🎫? #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche https://t.co/RwefxWQsr6 pic.twitter.com/2pgDagwysR – Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) April 17, 2021

However, this was not the case. The night of the concert arrived, and thousands of people connected to witness the virtual concert for which they had paid. The start of the event was scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Miami time. But, it was 11:00 at night and the show had not started, and people were still waiting. Marc Anthony himself, through a story on Instagram, spoke out assuring that the concert had not started due to technical failures.

“Good night! The concert has not started yet. The Maestro Platform is having a few issues. We appreciate your patience, the show will start in a few minutes. The team is working as fast as possible ”, published the artist.

Time kept passing and the concert never started. Thousands of people stayed for hours in front of their screens waiting for the concert to begin, which in the end was canceled due to technical failures with the streaming platform. This was what bothered the spectators the most, who were waiting almost four hours, since the artist had affirmed that there would be a concert, ignoring the technical failures that his team was presenting.

The artist apologized to his audience

In the end there was no event, and the edge in the morning hours of Sunday, April 18, published a statement apologizing to the people who had purchased the tickets to his virtual concert. In this statement, the same singer affirmed that everything was due to a technical failure.

The statement reads:

“First of all I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to the unprecedented number of fans from all over the world who registered to see my concert tonight and were unable to witness it due to the overwhelming demand that caused the total collapse of the venue. streaming platform. I am deeply sorry for the failure of this technology, which is totally out of my control. You can be sure that I will not rest and we will do everything possible to give the people who with so much effort acquired their tickets every opportunity so that they can see the concert as soon as possible and that they can enjoy it.

Now with this announcement, the people who bought the virtual tickets are waiting for those responsible for managing the concert to re-schedule it or return the ticket money.

The ‘Memes’ did not forgive

At the end of the night, the numeral #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche was a trend due to the amount of criticism and funny messages that the artist received for his failed return to the stage. The users who acquire the tickets, and those who do not, took the opportunity to make a lot of memes and see the funny side of the situation.

