Marc Anthony’s Undue Concert Chaos. Fans ask for their money and the singer promises the free concert

Technical difficulties seized the concert of Marc Anthony “One night” and, for that very reason, the transmission failed to occur. The fans got beyond annoying, furious, because they had paid their tickets but the streaming it never worked. So through the social mediaThey asked for the money back and also stressed that this “was a lack of respect for those who were waiting.”

“We pay for a live show, not recorded. It is disrespectful to all ”,“ and those of us who want our money back? What are you going to do with that? ”,“ So we’re going to see a recorded concert ?????? ”,“ But we want a live concert, not recorded ”and“ Aha and Marc Anthony why don’t they come out and face? A total MOON ”, were some of the claims that could be read on different social networks.

The singer’s production company said that, given the number of people who connected, the platform “Master” collapsed and the concert could never be transmitted on-line. At the same time they promised that “Soon they could see the concert.” Fans said they didn’t want to see a concert Recorded otherwise “Live”. They also started with the money back to all those who buy their tickets.

“I’m doing everything in my power to make sure that the people who spent their hard-earned money have a chance to see the show as soon as possible and they will do well for all of you,” the former de Jennifer Lopez in your account Instagram.

At the concert more or less like 100,000 tickets were sold and one of the invited artists that would have would be the reggaeton player Daddy yankee. The concert was supposed to start at 8 PM ET. USA and at 9:30 PM it still hadn’t started. The message on social networks for that moment was the following: “The concert has not started yet. We are experiencing a delay with Maestro, the broadcast platform. ”

At about 1:30 AM was when the singer’s statement came out giving all the explanation of the collapse of the platform. Already today Sunday issued a new release, in which he indicates that the concert will be available to everyone free and guaranteed the money back to those who had bought their tickets.

Without a doubt this is a trip to the singer’s career but, due to his great experience, you will surely be able to solve all the inconvenience quickly and effectively.