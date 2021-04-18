Marc Anthony will present his failed concert for free on YouTube – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The singer Marc Anthony announced this Sunday that he will offer for free on his YouTube channel, although recorded, the concert One night, which failed in its transmission on Saturday. It will only be available for 24 hours.

After those who bought their ticket for the virtual concert on social networks asked for their money back for the failed concert, the Puerto Rican singer apologized and hours later announced the free concert.

The streaming event, broadcast from Miami, was scheduled to be presented through the Livepass Play website, which did not even talk about the technical failure.

In a statement through his social networks, Marc Anthony said that he ordered the disbursement of money from all the people who bought tickets for his presentation.

“My people, as I promised you last night, my team and I have been working non-stop to find a solution to the technical problems of broadcasting last night’s scheduled event. I have demanded that all promoters refund the money to all who bought their tickets and that that process begin today, ” he said in the statement.

To compensate his fans, he said that he would offer the free concert starting this Sunday at 5:00 pm and only for 24 hours.

“I also want to tell you that I promised you a concert and I am going to honor that concert with the recorded version of the complete show that you could not see,” said the singer of Puerto Rican origin.