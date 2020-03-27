Amid so much tragedy, Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, Dayanara Torres, gave beautiful news for her fans and her family. Even the singer cries with joy!

March 27, 2020 10:41 am

The Puerto Rican model Dayanara Torres He shared a video on Instagram in which he celebrates the end of his skin cancer.

Excited, she tells the great news about this disease that she had been diagnosed with for more than a year.

The singer’s ex-partner Marc Anthony She says she is visibly moved that “in these difficult times, I wanted to give good news”: “Yesterday, my test results came out negative, so I finished my treatment with melanoma cancer,” confirmed the model.

“The next two years I will continue to have tests every three months, just to make sure that none of it has returned to my body. I am happy, blessed and grateful for you and your prayers, they never released me,” explained the winner of Miss 1993 Universe.

Dayanara Torres met Marc Anthony in 1999 and in 2000 they were married in a Las Vegas chapel. The model left her career to dedicate herself fully to her home and then, they had two children: Christian and Ryan.

But finally, the marriage ended in divorce in 2004, though with no details of why the breakup. Each one went on with their lives.

.