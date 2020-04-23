San Juan.- The artist of Puerto Rican origin Marc Anthony surprised his followers with a video that he posted on social networks interpreting the song “A song for you”, by the legendary American soul singer Donny Hathaway (1945-1979).

Along with the video, the interpreter included a reflection on the meaning it gives to music, especially at this time of health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that due to social isolation, has prompted dozens of artists to make live presentations in their residences and publish them on their social networks.

“Music has never failed me, and sometimes like now, it is where I take refuge. I’m here listening to one of my favorite songs and performing it. And I will continue to do so. I hope you like to listen to it, just as I liked to sing it ”, highlighted the artist.

“A Song for You” is Hathaway’s most listened to song on the Spotify music platform, with over 41 million views.

The theme, in turn, was part of the album “Donny Hathaway”, released in 1971.

The performance of the song by the Puerto Rican singer lasts just over five minutes.

Although the performance moved his followers, they still wait for Marc Anthony to offer some lasting presentation to delight his followers, just as other prominent artists have done worldwide.

Other artists such as Juanes, Alejandro Sanz, Andrea Bocelli, Fito Páez, and Puerto Ricans Tommy Torres, Cultura Profética, La Secta, Black Guayaba and Hermes Croatto have offered long-lasting live performances.

Similarly, last weekend the concert “One World, Together at Home” was held, which brought together artists such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, The Killers, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, J Balvin, Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Maluma, among others.

