Marc Anthony shows his support for David Beckham’s team

Marc Anthony and David Beckham met in one of Inter Miami’s matches, in which Anthony showed his love.

Marc Anthony couldn’t hide his excitement while attending a soccer game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United Florida.

At the end of the game, he approached David Beckham to greet him and let him know that his support for Inter Miami is unconditional.

Marc and David chatted for a while in an entertaining way, as it is well known that not only do they feel mutual admiration, but that there has been a close friendship for a long time.

Only at the beginning of this year, when Marc celebrated 30 years of artistic career, David took the time to dedicate a few, brief but moving words to the singer.

His confidence is so great that David and his wife Victoria asked Marc to be godfather to their son Cruz. That’s how great their friendship and camaraderie are!

Even the moment Marc arrived at the football stadium, the official Inter Miami account welcomed him to DRV PNK Stadium on his Twitter channel.

Regarding this, it was striking that Marc attended with some of his six children and his new girlfriend, Luciana Fuster, a model and Mexican presenter.