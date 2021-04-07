Marc Anthony, Ben Affleck and Michelle Obama praise Jennifer Lopez | Video

Actress, singer and businesswoman, Jennifer Lopez, graces the cover of InStyle magazine again. In the publication, the artist says she feels in the prime of her career and honored to have reached the moment she lives today. In the extensive report dedicated to the Queen of the Bronx, several celebrities comment on Jennifer’s career and life. Among others, Michelle Obama, former first lady of the USA, and two of her sentimental ex-partners, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck, give their very personal opinion about the great world star.