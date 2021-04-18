Marc Anthony apologizes and shares his concert for free on YouTube – El Sol de México

After a series of technical problems prevented the transmission of Marc Anthony’s concert this Saturday, the singer announced through his social networks that the recording of the event can be seen today for free on YouTube.

The video can be viewed worldwide but will only be available for 24 hours.

He also added that he is already in talks with the organizing company to reimburse the money for the tickets to all those who had acquired access for Saturday.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your support and understanding. We work hard and with a lot of love, we did this for you! I hope you and your loved ones enjoy it. God bless you!” in part of your release.

Both the public and his colleagues applauded the singer’s apology and his decision to share the video of his show with the public.

Ricardo Montaner, who has been friends with him for several years, dedicated the following message to him: “My dear, only someone with a dignity the size of yours, thinks first of the other and then of himself. marrow “.