Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner’s reaction to JLo and Ben’s reconciliation

The interpreter currently resides in Miami and his children attend school in that city. Following the surprising resumption of her relationship with Affleck, it emerged that JLo is preparing to move with the children to Los Angeles to be close to the actor and director, who lives in Brentwood, California.

The couple looked very much in love during the 2013 Oscars. (.)

“He will be between Los Angeles and the Hamptons this summer, but Los Angeles will be his base,” a source told the E! News ,. “She is looking for schools for her children in the fall. She is excited about a new start and with Ben. They will be home soon in Los Angeles.”

As for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, a second source mentioned that the ‘Elektra’ protagonist “accepts Ben and has no dislike.” He stated that as long as he “keeps the situation healthy, especially with regard to the children, then Jen will be happy.” The couple had three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.