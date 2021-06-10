Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres together at their son’s graduation

Marc Anthony Y Dayanara torres they met again on the occasion of a special occasion: the graduation of their youngest son, Ryan Muniz . The 17-year-old graduated from high school and his parents were present at that important moment. In addition to his parents, Ryan was accompanied by his inseparable older brother, Cristian and for his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Slim Light. So as a family and with some close friends, the model and the singer celebrated one more achievement of their son.

Through her social networks, Ryan’s proud mother shared the best moments of the graduation ceremony, as well as the subsequent celebration in which Marc was also present along with other friends of Dayanara and their loved ones.

Along with the video, the former Miss Universe shared a beautiful reflection in which she showed how proud she was of her son, who will soon go to university just like his older brother. “🎉Congratulations my Ryan 👨🏻‍🎓🎓. How proud I am of you … of everything you have achieved, of your great talent, your way of being and your great heart … You are what I always dreamed of! ”, Wrote the model. “You are a fighter, nothing stops you … my child so strong, with his spirit, my leo, powerful, intelligent, my lion … always teaching me to be strong, not to be afraid and never look down. Congratulations My Baby Ryan 💜👨🏻‍🎓💜Now, show the world what you can do … 🙌🏻I Love You 😘 ”.

In the clip that Dayanara shared, you can see the cordial relationship she has with her ex-husband, who was happy at all times and very relaxed among the family and friends of the mother of her children. He even shared several photographs with his ex-mother-in-law, showing that, despite the fact that his with Dayanara did not work out, their relationship is cordial for the good of the boys.

