Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres get together for their children, but they don’t follow each other on Instagram

Marc Anthony and Danayara Torres They maintain communication for their children, but beyond this it seems that this couple have not managed to maintain a friendship relationship like the one that the salsa singer has managed to create with Jennifer López, whom he even accompanied throughout his relationship with Alex Rodríguez and whom she now supports in her new romance with Ben Affleck.

For many it is logical that Dayana and Marc are not friends, he is supposed to have left her for JLo. However, the years have passed and now both have managed to share their lives again for the sake of their children, and it is that the famous interpreter tries to be a present father in the lives of his five young boys. Proof of this is that weeks ago they shared, together and even hugging, for the graduation of his son Ryan Muñíz, who appears to have made an outstanding move in high school.

Some years ago, during an interview, Dayanara admitted that her divorce with Marc was undoubtedly the worst moment of her life. He also said: “So many years have passed that now one can look back and say: you know? it had nothing to do with me. But it is learning and getting up ”. Currently there is no doubt that he considers his ex a great father, he has already let it be known on several occasions.

However, the past of this couple has not been easy, and forgiveness, if it has come, took a long time. It should be remembered that after the separation back in 2004, the former Miss Universe left Miami to move to Los Angeles, the city where she currently resides. By then the scandal soared, since four days after signing the divorce, Marc married Jennifer Lopez, in California. Of course, despite everything Dayanara has kept the papers and did not even give statements when JLo and his ex ended up separating.

Currently, it is true, she does not follow her ex on social media and she is a friend of Casper Smart, Jennifer López’s ex-boyfriend, who she does follow unequivocally on social networks, because she also considers him one of her best friends and is an iséparable in his life.

By 2018, Dayanara tearfully recalled her divorce from Marc Anthony.

They attack Chiquibaby ugly for how she dresses during her pregnancy, they say her pants are a horror