Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck share their admiration for their ex Jennifer Lopez

Singer Marc Anthony and actor Ben Affleck have something in common: they both had a relationship with Jennifer Lopez and admire her for being a person who works hard for what he wants, as well as for his ethics.

“He is the hardest working person I have ever met,” Marc Anthony told InStyle magazine, father of twins Emme and Max, product of his ten-year marriage with the singer and businesswoman.

The interpreter, of Puerto Rican origin like López, also highlighted to the magazine -which dedicates the cover of its new edition to the successful artist from The Bronx- “her ability to see and understand things before they happen”Before bringing an idea, you have viewed it thousands of times. And if someone says it might not be the great idea, she will say ‘You still don’t see it.’ Nine times out of ten will be right“, Assured the singer.

Marc Anthony also stressed that how hard his ex-wife works when remembering that she is the first to arrive and the last to leave, and assured that he learned “a lot” from her.

Affleck, who was engaged to López, whom he began dating in 2002, said he was surprised by all that López was dedicated to doing on a day-to-day basis, and highlighted “The seriousness with which he took his work, the calm and dedicated way in which he achieved his goals.”

The romance between the 48-year-old actor and Lopez long made headlines in the media, which referred to the couple as “Bennifer.” Shortly after they got engaged, the relationship ended.

They both shared roles in the hit films “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl.” “He has great talent, but he has also worked hard for his success and I am very happy that it seems that he finally has the merit he deserves,” said the actor, who maintains a good relationship with López, who also admires his eternal youth .

“Where do you keep the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as in 2003 and it seems that I am 40 years old … at best? “ the actor joked about the 50-year-old artist.

López has also been remembered as a great friend and cook by actress Leah Remini. InStyle magazine dedicates its new issue to López with interviews with other friends and figures such as former first lady Michelle Obama, fellow actor Matthew McConaughey and rapper Fat Joe.

