Marc-Andrea Huesler moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 02:15 CEST

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Swiss, number 158 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 in one hour and fifty-two minutes to Emilio gomez, Ecuadorian tennis player, number 179 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Swiss managed to break his opponent’s service 3 times, had a 54% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 69% of the service points. As for the Ecuadorian tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, had a 63% first serve, made 3 double faults and managed to win 63% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the rivals. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.