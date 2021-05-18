Marc-André ter Stegen will not be able to play Euro 2021 with Germany due to a knee injury | National teams

Terrible news for Germany, one of the favorites to win the European title. Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen expressed his sadness this Monday after announcing, on social networks, that he will miss the European Championship with Germany to undergo an operation on his right knee.

“I am sad to miss the European Championship with Germany,” said the German goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer’s regular substitute in the national team and who “for the first time in many years” will be “one more fan” supporting his country “from home”.

This publication by Ter Stegen coincides with the announcement by Barcelona that the goalkeeper will travel to the Swedish city of Malmö to undergo a therapeutic procedure on the patellar tendon of the right knee next Thursday, by Dr. Hakan Alfredson. and under the supervision of the club’s doctors.

The goalkeeper already had discomfort in that joint at the end of the 2019-20 season and, in fact, an arthroscopy was performed on August 18. He was out for two and a half months and did not reappear until a Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev.

Ter Stegen was hopeful with playing again when the competition resumes with the 21-22 season, once the knee treatment is completed, and he is confident that, by that time, the public has already been able to return to the stadiums.

Regarding the sporting moment that Barça is going through, the German goalkeeper said he was “disappointed” by the fact that his team could no longer choose to win LaLiga after losing to Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou (1-2) last day.

“After a difficult start to the season, we showed great character by remaining undefeated for 19 games, but we were unable to maintain this state of form,” he admitted on social media.