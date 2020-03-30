The former player of New York Knicks Stephon Marbury you are trying to reach an agreement with a company China to be able to bring 10 million face masks to New York City to try to fight the coronavirus. The player has told colleagues in the New York Post that he has reached an agreement with the factory in China to buy the masks at $ 2.75 per unit, a much cheaper price than the current one on the market (two thirds).

I am from Brooklyn. My heart is with New York, as much as I am far away, “said Marbury from Beijing, where he is training the Royal Fighters of the Chinese League.

Marbury has contacted Eric Adams, the president of the Brooklyn neighborhood, to coordinate the sale. However, Adams had initially reported that the city did not need masks. Later, when the Post contacted the Health Department, they indicated that they wanted to speak with Stephon.

Great job by Coney Island’s Stephon Marbury. The ex-Knick said in an interview with the NY Post that he has arranged to help deliver 10 million N95 masks to hospital workers / first responders in NY: https://t.co/UAMGUGt7W5

– Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 29, 2020

Marbury played for 13 NBA seasons, including five of them at the New York Knicks. In the Chinese CBA, he played a total of 8 campaigns before starting his coaching career in 2018. We will see what ends up happening with the masks and if they manage to close an agreement that seems advantageous for Brooklyn.

.