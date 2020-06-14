The first dart from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (literally, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) is in his name. In this reality show that Netflix has just added to its Spanish catalog, a housewife is no longer a woman who does housework. On the contrary: it has an army of workers at its service. However, something sarcastic underlies the title: its existence is, in itself, a trade. From the time they get up to the time they go to bed, they are carving out a status –in some cases inherited from their husbands– that demands marathon shopping days, an agenda of events such as that of a minister and something similar to a work uniform that involves blinding jewelry, heels of architectural workmanship and canonical beauty by the scalpel.

