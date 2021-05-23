Marbella takes the three points against Yeclano Deportivo (3-0)

05/23/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The Marbella won 3-0 at Yeclano Deportivo this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of Second B, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Marbella came with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 2-3 victory against the Sports Lorca. For his part, Yeclano Deportivo he came from beating 4-2 in his fiefdom at Marine in the last match played. After the game, the Marbella team is fourth, while the Yeclano It is fifth after the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Marbella, who fired the starting gun at the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas placeholder image thanks to a goal from Chumbi just a few minutes after the opening whistle, in minute 4. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the home team in minute 16 thanks to a goal from Barn. Once again the Marbella team scored, increasing the score through a goal from Juanmi Callejon in the 36th minute, ending the first half with a 3-0 scoreline.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 3-0.

The coach of the Marbella gave entrance to Tresaco, Añón, Oscar Garcia, Edu Ramos Y Alfred Planas for Nacho, Barn, Chumbi, Juanmi Callejon Y Gudiño, Meanwhile he Yeclano gave the green light to Javi saura, Alonso and Iker Torre, which came to replace Alex Zambrano, Castle Y Carlos Felipe.

The referee showed a yellow card to Marbella (White), while the visiting team did not see any.

At the moment, the Marbella he is left with 34 points and the Yeclano with 29 points.

Data sheetMarbella:Alfonso Herrero, Blanco, Fernando, Redru, Busquets, Gudiño (Alfred Planas, min.81), Álex Bernal, Granero (Añón, min.70), Chumbi (Óscar García, min.73), Nacho (Tresaco, min.70) ) and Juanmi Callejón (Edu Ramos, min.81)Yeclano Deportivo:David, Fran Martínez, Manuel Castillo, Chino, Álex Zambrano (Javi Saura, min.59), Castillo (Alonso, min.74), Carlos Felipe (Iker Torre, min.81), Alberto Oca, Bryan, Karim Aboubakar and ToneteStadium:Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas placeholder imageGoals:Chumbi (1-0, min. 4), Granero (2-0, min. 16) and Juanmi Callejón (3-0, min. 36)