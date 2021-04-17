Marbella receives Lorca Deportiva in their fiefdom

04/17/2021 at 8:17 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 20:00 the match of the Second Phase of Second B will be held that will face the Marbella and to Sports Lorca in the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas placeholder image.

The Marbella faces the match of the third day with optimism to consolidate a winning streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Recreativo Granada away from home (0-1) and against The ejido at home (1-0). Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won two of the two games played so far and add a streak of 22 goals scored against 19 goals conceded.

For his part, Sports Lorca He took the victory against the Marine during their last match of the competition (2-1), with goals from graceful Y Coast and wants to repeat result in front of Marbella to continue his good streak. To date, of the two matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won one of them with a balance of 18 goals scored against 37 conceded.

In reference to the results as a local, the Marbella he won the only match of the Second Phase of Second B that has played in his stadium. At the exits, the Sports Lorca he failed to prevail on his only visit so far in the competition.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Marbella, the numbers show a victory for the home team. The last match between Marbella and the Sports Lorca This tournament was played in March 2018 and ended in a draw (0-0).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that between the Marbella and the Sports Lorca there is a difference of 12 points. The team of Abraham Garcia He arrives at the match in second position and with 24 points before the match. For his part, the Sports Lorca it has 12 points and ranks seventh in the competition.