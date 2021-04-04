Marbella ATP 250 – Carreño and Fognini, favorites for the title

04/04/2021 at 3:13 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Pablo Carreño and italian Fabio Fognini, numbers 16 and 17 of the world ranking, will be the heads of series 1 and 2 of the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open, an ATP 250 category tournament that began this Sunday in its qualifying phase and will conclude on April 11 on the dirt tracks of the Puente Romano Club, in Marbella (Malaga).

The third favorite will be the also Spanish Albert Ramos and the fourth the Norwegian Casper ruud, who, together with Carreno and Fognini, are exempt from playing in the first round, the tournament organization reported this Sunday in a statement.

The singles table of the Marbella tournament has provided high-level clashes, such as the one that will measure Alejandro Davidovich against the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, Feliciano López against the Japanese Taro Daniel, the Korean Soonwoo Kwon with the young Norwegian promise Holger Rune, who reaches the tournament with an invite (Wild Card); and the Argentine Federico Delbonis with Roberto Carballés.

The German Alexander Zverev, current world number 7, who had received an invitation, was registered for this tournament, but in the last hours he announced his withdrawal due to injury, the same as the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 8 ATP, who will follow the health recommendations of his medical body before the calendar to which he has been subjected and in order to avoid injuries.

The Andalusia Open will have the participation of Italian Fabio Fognini, number 17 in the ATP ranking and who, like Zverev, received a WC ‘from the tournament organization, with which he will be in the list of favorites, of which The Spanish Roberto Bautista (12th ATP) and the Swiss Stan Wawrinka (21) also fell previously.

Fognini, winner of nine ATP titles, including the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters 1000, arrives directly from Miami to face the season on clay. Other prominent tennis players are Feliciano López (62), the French Richard Gasquet (49) and two ‘top 30’ such as the Norwegian Casper Ruud (25) and the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (26), in addition to Albert Ramos.

Leo Borg, 17 years old and son of the Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg, was also invited to the main draw of the Challenger 80, a previous tournament that ends this Sunday, and to the previous phase of the Andalucía Open, which he arrives after having recently achieved his first Grade I title, by winning the Brasil Juniors Cup, a tournament held in Porto Alegre in which he defeated Brazilian Bruno Kazahura in two sets.

Bjorn Borg, who accompanies his son, is a person closely linked to the city of Marbella and the Puente Romano tennis club, where he led the direction from 1979, the year of its inauguration, until 1983, when the Wimbledon champion Manolo Santana took over.