Marbella and Recreativo Granada do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

05/09/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

The Marbella and the Recreativo Granada tied at zero in the match held this Sunday in the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas placeholder image. The Marbella came with the desire to resume the path of victory after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous duel against The ejido. Regarding the visiting team, the Recreativo Granada reaped a tie to one against the Marine, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the Marbella team was placed in fourth position, while the Recreativo Granada, for his part, is second at the end of the meeting.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half both the Marbella and the Recreativo Granada they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Marbella gave entrance to Gudiño, Nacho, Tresaco, Añón Y Alfred Planas for Edu Ramos, Oscar Garcia, Barn, Juanmi Callejon Y frames, Meanwhile he Recreativo Granada gave entrance to Migue, Nuha Y Aranda for Dani Plomer, Echu Y Chaff.

The referee showed a total of ten cards: five yellow cards to the Marbella, specifically to Redru, Oscar Garcia, Elysium, Barn Y Alfonso Herrero and four to Recreativo Granada (Echu, Montoro, Migue Y Nuha). Also, there was a red card to Caio Emerson by the visiting team.

With this result, the Marbella he gets 28 points and the Recreativo Granada with 31 points.

The next day the Marbella team will play at home against the Sports Lorca, Meanwhile he Recreativo Granada will seek victory at home against him Recreational.

Data sheetMarbella:Alfonso Herrero, Blanco, Álex Bernal, Marcos (Alfred Planas, min.82), Chumbi, Redru, Juanmi Callejón (Añón, min.82), Eliseo, Granero (Tresaco, min.64), Edu Ramos (Gudiño, min. 40) and Óscar García (Nacho, min.64)Recreativo Granada:Joao Costa, Brunet, Montoro, Isma Ruiz, Fobi, Caio Emerson, Dani Plomer (Migue, min.64), Echu (Nuha, min.64), Torrente, Barcia (Aranda, min.86) and Alberto LópezStadium:Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas placeholder imageGoals:0-0