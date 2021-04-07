Maravillabox wins the Ángel Moreno vs. Juan Hinostroza

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

Maravillabox Promotions has won the rights to organize the fight for the European flyweight title, by submitting the only bid in the auction, bidding € 7,000. The combat between Angel Moreno (21-4-2, 6 KO) and Juan Hinostroza (10-9-1, 5 KO) for the continental belt, which is vacant, has no date of celebration yet. The current sanitary restrictions, according to which fans cannot go to the venues, or if they do, it is a very small number, greatly complicate the holding of these fights.

This will be Moreno’s third European opportunity, having previously lost to Thomas Masson in France and Jay Harris in Wales, as well as falling to Charlie Edwards in his bid to become world champion.

Hinostroza, 35, lost to Vincent Legrand in 2018, with the title at stake. A year later, the Spanish-Peruvian won the European Union belt by defeating the Galician José Ramón “Moncho” Mirás in one assault.