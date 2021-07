Former Argentine 46-year-old double world champion Sergio Martínez (53-3-2, 30 KOs) returns on September 18 against British boxer, Brian Rose (32-6-1, 8 KOs), 36, in Valdemoro, Madrid in Spain

Martinez returned to the ring in August of last year and in December he had another fight all in Spain and in both fights he won by knockout.

Martinez is currently ranked third in the world for the WBA middleweight title.