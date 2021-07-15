Maravilla Martínez has a rival for the third fight since his return

Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez (r) connects a blow to the face of the Finn, Jussi Koivula (i). It was his last fight. Photo: . / Pedro Puente Hoyos

Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martínez has a confirmed rival for his next fight, the first since December 19, 2020 and the third since he returned to professional boxing, back in August of last year.

This is the English Brian Rose (32-6-1, 8 KOs), former challenger to the super welterweight title in 2014, who will face on September 18 in Valdemoro, Madrid. On that occasion, Rose, a 36-year-old native of Birmingham, was defeated by Demetrius Andrade, who beat him by TKO in the seventh round.

https://www.clarin.com/deportes/maravilla-martinez-rival-confirmado_0_aIsu0DTqp.html