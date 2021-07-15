Maravilla Martínez, before Brian Rose on September 18

In the last few months, Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez (53-3-2, 30 KO) has been ‘Bengal’ in the play of the same name that he starred in. At the end of the season, and given the improvement in the health situation, the 46-year-old Argentine returns to focus on other tables, those in the ring. In 2020 he returned to the ring with two matches (August and December). And in 2021, although he never stopped training, he was waiting for the possibility to do so, with fans, in Madrid. It already has a date and a rival.

The former world champion will box on September 18 at the Plaza de Toros de Valdemoro (Madrid). He will face Englishman Brian Rose in 10 rounds (32-6-1, 8 KO), who represents a new step for the Argentine. Maravilla warned after his return that his idea was to play a World Cup again. For this, he also said, that he needed to film and find himself again. Therefore, each opponent has a new added difficulty. Rose, former British super welterweight champion who played a World Cup against Demetrius Andrade, is more complicated than Fandiño and Koivula. The last time the Birmingham man fought was in March 2020, when he defeated, in a very close fight, José Manuel López Clavero in Badía del Vallés.

On that same evening The European Flyweight Championship will be played between Ángel Moreno and Juan Hinostrozto.