Maravilla and Moreno vs. Hinostroza, at an evening in Madrid this summer

Maravillabox has planned for this summer in Madrid, as sanitary measures improve, an evening in an open-air venue with various boxers from his team.

As the headliner I would be Sergio «Maravilla» Martínez (53-3-2, 30 KO), who would play his third return fight that began in August 2020, to seek a world opportunity, it has been said that against Ryota Murata.

And also as an attractive fight would be the European flyweight championship between Angel Moreno (21-4-2, 6 KO) and Juan Hinostroza (10-9-1, 5 KO), a vacant title that two Spaniards would dispute for the second time in history.

The last three Europeans with a Spanish presence have been played by Moreno, on two occasions, and Hinostroza, once, with individual defeats on points.

It is expected to include some more interesting matches in the gala.