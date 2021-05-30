Marathoner Kanté, how many km has he traveled in this Champions League?

05/30/2021

On at 13:26 CEST

They say that the lung of the earth is in the Amazon, but on Saturday night it was in Portugal and, to be more exact, in Porto. Ngolo Kanté, the MVP of the final of the Champions League final, made another fantastic performance, at the height of those that we are already getting used to, to be the key piece of a Chelsea that raised the ‘orejona’ in do Dragão.

The midfielder ‘blue’ seems to multiply within the field. Yesterday faced with a major challenge, where he had to face the always elusive and constantly moving midfield of Manchester City, Kanté was immeasurably traveling 12 km to cover all possible areas of the pitch, even making saving tackles, like the one he did against De Bruyne.

His ball recoveries, constant pressure and starts to the race while driving, gave the London team the necessary advantage to make the only goal of the match good, the work of Kai Havertz after a magnificent touch to dribble to Ederson.

Tuchel has recovered his best version and together they have given Chelsea their second European Cup. Fundamental in the scheme of the German coach, there are many who claim to take it into account for the Ballon d’Or. It is complicated, but What if Kanté also scored goals?

Always smiling, he is one of the most beloved footballers in the world of football. The European Championship is coming, he will be the undisputed starter in a France that aspires to be champion. Do you remember when he faced Leo Messi in the World Cup? His game was so huge that his teammates dedicated a song to him.

Marathon Champions Man

Kanté has played a total of 13 matches in this edition of the Champions League, in which he has been on the pitch for 710 minutes. Well, in those, the French international has traveled 93.5 km and taking into account that he has only completed 6 matches from start to finish and that he has entered the final quarter of the match several times, he travels one km every 7.3 minutes. A savage!