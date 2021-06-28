Marathon, suicide, Sherlock Holmes, goal

MEXICO CITY.

The marathon is a secret pleasure that hides this kind of suicide. Traveling 40 kilometers on foot can be inhumane and if Queen Alejandra of England had given the order that 195 meters be increased because she wanted the goal to be in front of her box, the situation was complicated.

For that edition in London, the Italian Dorando Pietri had prepared conscientiously and haughtily entered the competition with his head held high, as birds usually do, because he had just won the championship of his country and the 30 kilometers from Paris.

Queen Alejandra arrived early that day at the White City stadium, a building specially built for the Games and got a bit bored, she thought the marathon was something else, until she understood that the competitors would take at least two hours to arrive.

Pietri knew that running is exhausting self-help therapy. He had been a seamstress assistant in a factory in Correggio, Italy, and his feigned life would have continued for a long time had it not been for his determination to run. So traveling to London to win the marathon was something that was in his plans.

He did a decent run, with a medium pace until he turned on the turbines. At kilometer 32 he started to accelerate. By 39, he passed the South African Charles Hefferon, but fatigue and dehydration caught up with him there.

In London. This was the poster for the London Olympics. Initially, they had been assigned to Naples, but the eruption of the volcano Vesuvius took the budget

Disoriented, upon entering the stadium, Dorando Pietri loses his compass and starts running backwards, causing the astonishment of the 75 thousand spectators who cheered him on, but who immediately fell into that thick silence that causes a stadium to be muted. The judges tried to correct him and rebuilt the path of Pietri who, without strength in his legs, collapsed.

Queen Alejandra finally had fun with the marathon and applauded ecstatically while Pietri was lifted up by two judges, walked 10 more meters and fell again. It was an unruly spectacle, Pietri was so close to the goal but could not cross it and no one of the rivals came after him. On the ground, he was helped for the umpteenth time, this time by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who was on the track doing work as a journalist. Hand in hand with the writer who created the most famous character in the investigation, Sherlock Holmes, Dorando Pietri was able to cross the finish line and finally, with his small presence, accept the applause of the public.

It was not complete happiness. Second came John Joseph Hayes causing the United States to claim that Pietri received help and to disqualify him.

The Queen, thinking that by becoming infatuated with increasing the 195-meter marathon, she was the culprit, grants him a silver cup and Dorando becomes a celebrity who will tour competitions in Europe and the United States.

He made money that he invested in a hotel with his brother, but the two were constantly fighting and the business went bankrupt.

Pietri moved to San Remo at the end of his fame and became a clerk in a textile workshop. He worked daily from 9 to 4, but one day he no longer reported. A heart attack ended his legs and his life at the age of 56.

AMU

