Marathon Mining Pool Will Not Process US-Sanctioned Bitcoins

Key facts:

Filtering transactions will be done through technology licensed by DMG Blockchain.

With the new Marathon mining pool, it will reach a hash rate of 10.37 EH / s by 2022.

Marathon Digital Holding, one of the largest bitcoin mining companies in the United States, listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, announced on March 30 the launch of a new mining pool that complies with all United States regulations.

In the announcement published through a press release, the company stated that within the regulations that it will comply with its new pool, it will include AML regulations (anti-money laundering), as well as meet the standards of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

This means that the company will refrain from processing transactions executed by persons listed in the U.S. Department of the Treasury List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons, thus achieving compliance with all regulatory standards in the country.

Our pool initiative is based on decentralization, transparency and legality of US rules and regulations and independent auditing according to US auditing standards. While we appreciate the appetite of some miners to process transactions indiscriminately, we believe that as a publicly traded company in the United States, and one focused on enabling more institutional adoption of Bitcoin, it is our responsibility to follow US regulations. Merrick Okamoto, President and CEO of Marathon

Although it was not explained how, Marathon will filter transactions through exclusively licensed technology from cryptocurrency and blockchain company, DMG Blockchain. The also creator of the blockchain analysis tool, BlockSeer, launched its mining pool in November last year, ensuring that it would not validate transactions involving addresses that the United States government would have considered suspicious. In fact, its CEO Daniel Reitzik said that the tractions would not only comply with, but would exceed the protocols established by OFAC.

Marathon Will Concentrate All Its Hash Rate In The New Regulated Bitcoin Pool

Marathon, which, for the first quarter of 2022, expects to have 103,120 miners and a mining capacity of 10.37 EH / s, as of May 1 of this year it will concentrate the 100% of the hash you currently own in the new bitcoin pool.

In addition, By 2022 Marathon expects to obtain 6.4% of the total hash rate of the main cryptocurrency. As of June 1, the company will accept other mining companies that are located in the States.

Currently more than two-thirds of the global hash rate of Bitcoin is concentrated in pools with little transparency, with the majority residing in a single country. We believe that this hash rate concentration outside the United States, where central authorities can interfere with mining operations during the process, represents a risk to the network. We believe that transferring more mining power to the United States could reduce this risk, strongly enhancing the network and benefiting all who participate in it. Merrick Okamoto, President and CEO of Marathon.

Marathon partners to regulate bitcoin mining in the United States

Marathon is not the only North American company that is regulating its transactions, before it, the company subsidized by DMG Blockchain, BlockSpeer, started with this.

Both companies on January 6 of this year formed the Digital Currency Miners Association of North America (DCMA) with the aim of building a highly regulated cooperative mining pool. This association is in charge of granting BlockSeer group licenses to all its partners, in order to promote strict compliance with existing regulations, where it is prohibited to validate transactions involving addresses included in the black lists of regulatory bodies in the United States.

Similarly, mining companies that join this association and obtain the BlockSeer group license, will be able to enjoy different benefits such as earnings based on contributed hashing power in the cooperative mining pool, transparency in information with external financial auditing, and mining of “clean blocks”, that is, they do not come from people blocked by the United States regulators.

Another mining company that is not within the DCMA, but is not allowing transactions to addresses that are included in the black list of regulators in the United States, is Slush Pool, which accepted the OFAC standards, last February.