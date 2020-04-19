The former Russian tennis player Marat Safin, number one in the world between 2000 and 2001, has assured that the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic was “prepared” by powerful men to be able to install microchips in humans through “vaccines”, and has warned that we are entering “a new world order”.

04/19/2020 at 5:49 PM

CEST

EP

“I think the microchips will no longer be in the phones, but in implants through vaccines. Everything is on the internet, I am not saying anything new,” he said in an interview on the Russian website Sports.ru through Instagram. “It is a prepared situation,” he added.

Thus, he considered that the final objective is “the implantation of chips.” “Everything was set up. In 2015, Bill Gates said we would have an epidemic, then a pandemic, that our next enemy was a virus, not a nuclear war. They then held a simulation at the Davos Forum two weeks before the virus was known in the world. They showed how all this would go. I don’t think Bill Gates is a fortune teller, he just knew it, and everyone was preparing, “he said.

“Why does 5G start? Then nanochips will be introduced. Look at what’s going on around us. People are panicking, as they should be,” he said. “5G is not good for human health. If they put it in every city, it can harm us,” he continued.

The Russian, who led the ATP ranking for nine weeks between late 2000 and early 2001, is currently in Moscow after leaving Spain after declaring a state of alarm. “I was in Spain, but on March 16 – I decided to move here. The state of alarm was imposed, it was already impossible; I was there for a week and decided that I should go,” he explained.

Regarding his conspiracy theory, Safin assured that there are “stronger men” than Putin, Merkel and Trump, who are “the owners of the money, the owners of the world” and those who are directing this situation. “Why should they be famous? They have no publicity. The Rothschilds and Rockefellers are the ones in sight, but there are those who support them. You can call them what you like: Freemasons, Illuminati, whatever. All of this is known. The Club of 300, the Club of Rome, “he stressed.

The Moscow tennis player believes that we will now live “differently.” “It is the new world order. I think many have heard this, you can read books about it: Henry Kissinger, Brzezinski … Everything is described there,” he said. “We are already being watched. You go to YouTube and immediately, he recommends things to see, on Netflix the same. Everything is personalized and you think you choose,” he continued.

Also, “unlikely” to avoid it. “You will not be able to fly anywhere, you will not get a visa, you will not be able to insure yourself. They will be able to block the money. By the way, in New York the cash has already been canceled, in stores you can only pay with a card. There will be virtual money” he concluded.

.