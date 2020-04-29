The tennis equality debate has been on the table for a long time and has not been without controversy. The balance in the cash prizes between men and women it raises certain somewhat skeptical opinions since the media attention, audiences and spectators in men’s matches is much higher than in women’s, as well as the effort that must be invested to reach the elite due to the greater competition among men. However, tennis long ago decided to be a promoter of gender equality and does not base these decisions on meritocracy, but on a just society in which women are equal in rights and opportunities.

Roger Federer’s proposal to merge both institutions to make tennis act in a much more coordinated, powerful and cohesive way. Most have supported it, others like Kyrgios have been skeptical while Marat Safin offers an interesting point of view, supporting the idea with an original argument. “I think it’s a good idea, you can generate a joint product that would bring many benefits to our sport. The product would be much better marketed, it would be more attractive to sponsors and I think it would be a real help for women’s tennis,” said a Marat that was not cut off when talking about the clear difference of importance between the WTA and ATP circuit for the general public.

Roger Federer has opened a ban that may converge in a new era for tennis of the future. Is it possible to unify WTA and ATP?

“Men’s tennis is the boss. It has been increasing income and attention for a long time. For its part, women’s tennis is a much less marketable product, very difficult to sell, and I would say almost impossible if there are no big stars. Without the presence of sports stars, but also media stars, such as Maria Sharapova or Serena Williams, women’s tennis is unfeasible, “said a Safin who was supported by his compatriot Mikhail Youzhny. “I agree. You are asking me right now to tell you what the top-10, and I can point out some names but not all or their order, and that I am very involved in tennis, “said the current coach of Denis Shapovalov. Interesting debate that opens with these statements.

