The coronavirus epidemic and containment gives rise to some more or less crazy theories on social networks. In the midst of fake news and conspiratorial crises, there is also the rather incredible conspiracy theory of Marat Safin.

Safin: “The nano-chips will be introduced”

The ex-professional tennis player explained during a direct organized by the Russian media Sports.ru that certain companies had voluntarily created this health crisis with introducing the nano-biotechnical revolution in the world. Several large fortunes have even carried out simulations at the World Economic Forum in Davos in late January.

“In 2015, Bill Gates said that we would know an epidemic, then a pandemic and that our next enemy would be a virus and not a nuclear war, explained the former tennis player in remarks relayed by Marca. Why 5G has “Has it started? Then the nano-chips will be introduced. Everything is going in this direction. Look what is going on around you. People are panicking and everything is going as planned.”

21st day of containment in Russia for Safin

The richest people on the planet are thus at the origin of this epidemic of coronavirus according to Marat Safin. Worse, some people would pull all the strings in the shadows of the authorities. The former world number one, explaining that he got his theory from the internet, also felt that the general public was not sufficiently informed and that governments were hiding things from him.

“I don’t think everything is as it is said. This situation has been prepared,” continued the winner of the US Open in 2000. But people believe all the terrifying stories they are told on television . […] Soon we will all have a chip. “For the 21st day since the start of confinement in Russia, Marat Safin took everyone on the wrong foot.