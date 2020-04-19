In recent weeks, two possible theories about the origin of COVID-19 have been discussed, and neither of them bring good news. The first theory speaks of a virus artificially produced by bioengineering by China, while another theory speaks of a preemptive biological warfare attack by the United States. Well, in recent days a third theory has emerged, that of the former Russian tennis player Marat Safin. What did he say this time?

Safin believes that Bill Gates knew everything that would happen in this 2020: “In 2015, Bill Gates commented that in the not too distant future we would have a harsh pandemic. That our next enemy was going to be a virus, but that it would not be a nuclear war. I consider Gates to be a smart boy, but I don’t think make him a person who guesses the future. He just knew that all this would happen, “he confessed in words collected by Sports.ru.

The former Russian tennis player believes that this will end the implantation of chips in humans: “Everything is destined for people to be vaccinated with microchips. Everything is written on the Internet and I believe that this will happen at the moment. I do not believe that civilization will be exterminated, much less, but I believe that soon they will put chips in to control us and know where we are in those same moments. I believe that there are more powerful people than the world leaders themselves, “said the former world number one in 2000.

The most philosophical Safin: “I think we are our own teachers. Why do people need the figure of a teacher or teacher? He is a completely different person from me and with a totally different perception from mine. No one should say anything to anyone, since each person it is a world and it has its own thoughts, “Safin concluded in the middle of his live on Instagram.

