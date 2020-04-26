São Luís already has 90% of the beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the public network occupied, according to the Maranhão government. The state has already recorded 112 deaths and almost 3,000 cases of covid-19. The situation in the countryside is also critical. It is estimated that there are only 81 beds available in other municipalities in the state.

The situation is dramatic for those trying to find a hospital opening for infected family members. This was the case of José Ribamar Rodrigues, 78, who was admitted to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), confirmed the diagnosis of covid-19 and died after three days of waiting for a bed.

José’s son revolts the search for a place in public hospitals for his father. “My father arrived well at the hospital, it was a three-day struggle to get a bed with the ICU, but, unfortunately, he died. I am indignant with the government, in the advertisement he says that he has enough beds and they are expanding the demand to meet to everyone, but the reality is different “, stated Mário Henrique Rodrigues, 46 years old.

Ronaldo Passos dos Santos, who had been looking for care since April 8, died on the 23rd, before receiving the news that he would be transferred to an ICU.

Very dismayed, Ronaldo’s daughter, Raquel Batista de Sousa, testified that her father died due to lack of care. “My father died due to lack of proper care. Several times he went to the UPA with severe symptoms, but he was ordered to return home. When it was very bad, he returned to the emergency room, staying only in the hospital’s observation wing. to transfer him to the ICU, but, unfortunately, we couldn’t do it and he died “, he said in a choked voice.

In the capital of Maranhão, of the 112 ICU beds available for the treatment of patients by covid-19, 101 are already occupied, which corresponds to an occupancy rate of 90.17%. There are 267 wards in the capital, 161 of which are filled with patients.

The collapse of public health in the state was evident on the morning of this Sunday, 26th. At the door of the Sarney Costa Forum, about 30 people were waiting for assistance to obtain a death certificate. The records are derived from covid-19, however, what draws attention is the volume of families that need to use the service.

The report sought the State Department of Health (SES) and Communication and Political Articulation (SECAP) to find out what the government’s plans are to reverse the situation of system saturation in coping with the new coronavirus, but it did not get a response until the end of this period. edition.

