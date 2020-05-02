Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, enjoyed the live Cabaré, with Leonardo and Eduardo Costa, alongside her boyfriend, Fabrício Marques, and posted videos on the web. In addition to the couple’s moments, what drew attention in the record was the joviality and the appearance of Almira Pereira, the singer’s mother. ‘My love, my queen’, declared the countryman. The followers then reacted to the publication

Maraisa is isolated due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and has shown the routine with the family gathered at home. Amid apprehension about the uncertainty in the music scene due to the cancellation of shows, the singer shows that quarantine can be a good opportunity to be close to those she loves. Followers of Maiara’s sister on Instagram have already seen that the countrywoman knows how to see the positive side of this experience and remains calm to overcome all challenges. Even with the agenda paralyzed, Maiara and Maraisa are giving live presentations on social networks.

Beauty of Maraisa’s mother draws attention on the web

This Friday (1st), Maraisa enjoyed the live Cabaré, with Leonardo and Eduardo Costa, alongside her boyfriend, Fabrício Marques, and posted videos on the internet. In addition to the couple’s moments, what drew attention in the record was the joviality and the appearance of Almira Pereira, the artist’s mother. “My love, my queen,” declared Maiara’s twin. Fans reacted to the publication. “What beautiful mother is this?” Asked one. “They are so similar. One more beautiful than the other! God bless,” commented another. “Do they look alike? Like a mother, like a daughter,” said a third.

Leonardo and Eduardo Costa recall successful Cabaret tour

Leonardo and Eduardo Costa answered requests and announced a live. The transmission of the live show on YouTube recalled the successful tour Cabaré, which now has a new name: Cabaré em Casa. Virtual shows by artists have become a way of raising donations to combat the consequences of covid-19 and brighten up the confinement needed to stem the spread of the disease.

Singer talks about live relationship

Recently, Pedro Bial invited Maiara and Maraisa to chat on the official social networks of the program “Conversa com Bial”. Maraisa spoke about the companion, who is also a neighbor. “There was no way, so I played on the condo’s Tinder. When I’m sick of it, I say: ‘go to your house!'”, Joked the singer at the time.

Sertaneja delivers sister’s fight with boyfriend

Maraisa also commented on her sister’s relationship with Fernando Zor in the quarantine. According to the countrywoman, she has seen everything. “Maiara doesn’t really like me to talk about it, no. But she already went to my bed and left Fernando sleeping alone. I can see everything here in this house. They fight, then they are at peace. They are too funny When she went to my bed, he went there, picked her up and said: ‘You are going to sleep with me, yes’. Then they make up later “, he handed over.

(By Patrícia Dias)

See too:

