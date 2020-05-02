Maraisa values ​​body defined in look and web approves: ‘Sensual without being vulgar’

Waiting for the next live of the duo Jorge and Mateus, Maraisa published a video in which she appears on top. On record, Maiara’s sister exhibited the result of silicone breast implant surgery and a defined tummy. On the web, followers praised the artist. ‘Sensual without being vulgar,’ said one. ‘Big woman. What a body, ‘said another. “Very perfect,” said a third

After enjoying the live “Cabaré” with her mother and boyfriend, Maraisa will follow Jorge and Mateus’ presentation this Saturday (2). This will be the singers’ second virtual show in the period of social isolation caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. In April, the pair hit the mark of 3.1 million simultaneous accesses in the first transmission. On Twitter, the countryman showed a glass of wine and got comment from Marília Mendonça. “But already?” Asked the “queen of suffering”. “I have already resumed work for the Jorge and Mateus live, right,” replied Maiara’s sister.

Maraisa values ​​silicone in look and shows defined belly

From the top, Maraisa also published a video showing the result of the surgery of silicone prostheses in the breasts and the defined belly, achieved with diet and exercises. On the web, followers praised the artist’s record. “This photo is very beautiful! Sensual without being vulgar. Beautiful!” Said one. “Woman. What a body,” said another. “Very perfect, I can’t take it,” said a third. “What a powerful shape,” observed another. “What curves huh, hunk,” observed a fan. At the beginning of the year, Maraisa also showed the new look after nose job.

Singer invites Marília Mendonça to live for Mistresses

Quarantined to prevent the growth of covid-19 cases, Maiara and Maraisa paralyzed the agenda and enjoyed, for the first time, the house they won with the sweat of their work. Through WhatsApp, Maraisa invited Marília Mendonça to do a live after watching the performance of Leonardo and Eduardo Costa. “We are going to do the live of the mistresses. For the love of God! Do you see the Cabaret there?”, Asked the countryman. “Come on,” said the “queen of suffering”. “Let’s go. Wow, it’s going to be a blast. We sang everything and still tell stories because we made the songs,” the singer said. “Passing my live and yours, we announce ours. We make our mess,” guaranteed Marília.

Eduardo Costa asks for forgiveness for political speech in virtual show

During the live “Cabaré”, Eduardo Costa knelt down and asked for forgiveness for talking about politics. “At some point in my life I talked about politics, I was a controversial guy and a lot of people threw stones at me. I tried to have good intentions and I was misunderstood. I want to ask forgiveness from all the people who misinterpreted me. I know that sometimes I I went overboard at times because when we want to help and we have good intentions, sometimes we go beyond the limits. The online show made room for donations and in a short time the presentation reached 2 million simultaneous views.

(By Patrícia Dias)

