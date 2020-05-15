Maraisa eats fruit lunch with boyfriend and he delivers weight loss: ‘4 kg’

Maiara’s duo, Maraisa fished in the company of her boyfriend, Fabrício Marques, this Thursday (14). In a video on Instagram Stories, the sertanejo said that the relationship with the owner of the hit ‘Aí Eu Bebo’ made him lose 4 kg, due to the artist’s healthy routine. Check out more details below!

Singer paddles during fishing and boyfriend has fun

He even showed the mato-grossense eating fruits that were organized in a marmitinha. “I’m eating banana, coconut, kiwi, apple …”, listed Fabrício, joking about the amount of food: “Prepared to cross Mexico to the United States! What else?”. “Papaya!” Recalled Maraisa. In another moment, Maraisa appeared rowing the boat they were on and Fabrício, with whom she took up romance in March this year, joked about the skills of the interpreter of “Nem Tchum”. “I didn’t know you had this specialty … Cooking, sing …”, said Fabrício. Check it out below!

Maraisa’s boyfriend surprised her in a dating session

Earlier this week,

the couple completed 2 months together and, to celebrate the special date, Fabrício Marques organized a romantic surprise with flowers and balloons for Maraisa. “Each heart means a month of dating!”, He posted on the web. On Twitter, the artist also celebrated the occasion. “I was never one to tell, I was always terrible with dates, but today I realized that I have been smiling everywhere for two months. May God bless you and always keep a piece of my heart,” said the countryman, adding: ” This husband is too much “. Among the fans, the reaction of Danilo Gentili – for whom she has already been shipped after starring in a kiss on a TV show, at the dating session has yielded comments. “Orra,” replied the host.

Sister of Maraisa, Maiara completed 1 year of dating

Maraisa’s twin, Maiara also had reason to celebrate in her relationship with Fernando Zor. Earlier this month, the singers – working partners with the duo MAFE – completed their first year together. “How much I grew up with you! How each day has been a stepping stone in the construction of my history … How important your participation has been in making my dreams come true. I don’t know how to live without you. You are becoming something better” , celebrated the redhead.

(By Marilise Gomes)

