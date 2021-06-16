Maradona’s nurse declares accused before the Justice

06/16/2021 at 7:34 PM CEST

.

The nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid, who was in the house where Diego Armando Maradona died on November 25, 2020, declared this Wednesday before Justice charged with an alleged “simple homicide with eventual intent” Y asked that the case be dismissed, according to his lawyer, Rodolfo Baqué.

The seven indicted by the Argentine Justice in the cause of the death of the soccer star They are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Ángel Díaz, the doctor who coordinated the home hospitalization of the former soccer player, Nancy Forlini, the coordinator of the nurses, Mariano Perroni, and the nurses Ricardo Omar Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid.

Baqué said at a press conference at the door of the Prosecutor’s Office that his client was going to “answer all the questions.”

“It is a file with thirty bodies and we are going to request the dismissal of Madrid immediately upon completion of the declaration,” Baqué reported. According to the lawyer, the nurse “spoke twelve hours in her life with Maradona.”

“All the treating doctors and all the people in the circle who lived in the house, plus Maradona, forbade him to treat him,” he said.

According to Baqué, Madrid “only supplied him with psychiatric medication, medication that the autopsy showed that the patient had digested.”

“Then accuse her of murder with eventual intent, that is, wanting to kill him … We want the judge to be able to hear from her that this accusation is erroneous regarding her,” he added.

The round of statements of the seven accused began this Monday and will end on June 28 with the statement of the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque. Penalties of 8 to 25 years in prison are foreseen for this crime.

In May, the report of a medical board composed of eleven experts was presented, which evaluated the circumstances of the death of the star and concluded that the performance of the health team that assisted Maradona was “inadequate, deficient and reckless”, and that he abandoned ” luckily the patient’s health status “.

The autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentine national team determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.”.

They also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart. Maradona suffered from alcohol addiction problems, had been admitted to a clinic in La Plata on November 2, 2020 due to anemia and dehydration and a day later he was transferred to a sanatorium in the Buenos Aires town of Olivos, where he was operated on by a subdural hematoma.

On November 11, he received a medical discharge and moved to a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where he died on November 25.