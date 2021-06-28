Maradona’s neurosurgeon testifies before Justice

06/28/2021 at 9:35 PM CEST

Leopoldo Luque, the neurosurgeon who treated Diego Maradona the weeks prior to his death last November, he declared this Monday before the Justice Charged with an alleged “simple homicide with possible intent.”

Luque, designated by Maradona’s relatives as his family doctor, was the seventh and last defendant who testified before the Justice in the cause of the death of the soccer star.

The others investigated are the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the doctor who coordinated the home care Nancy Forlini, the coordinator of the nurses Mariano Perroni, and the nurses Ricardo Omar Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid.

This crime provides a penalty of between 8 and 25 years in prison.

“Today he declares. Sacada is little. I want to see him imprisoned, him and his whole gang of blots. I would like to be there to look him in the eye, “wrote Gianinna Maradona, the eldest daughter of the former footballer, on his Instagram account.

Luque repeatedly denied being Maradona’s family doctor and assured that the 1986 world champion in Mexico paid attention to him in medical matters because they were “friends.”

An autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentine national team determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.” They also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

Maradona suffered from alcohol addiction problems, had been admitted to a clinic in La Plata on November 2, 2020 due to anemia and dehydration and a day later he was transferred to a sanatorium from the Buenos Aires town of Olivos, where he was operated on for a subdural hematoma by a team led by Luque.

On November 11, he was discharged from hospital and moved to a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where he died on November 25.