These are not easy days for Diego Maradonto and Gymnastics. Beyond the delicate economic situation that the club is going through, in recent days there have been strong crossings between the environment of Diego and the leadership of Lobo with the focus on the continuity of the coach.

“Today those who went to look for him when everything was on fire, do not want to renew him,” said Matías Morla, Maradona’s lawyer. The response of Gabriel Pellegrino, president of the club, was forceful: “They wanted a salary increase that we could not assume. Maradona is the one who least cares about money. I don’t think it is he who says no to Gymnastics’ proposal. There is an environment that has another economic interest. Our best proposal is this, we offered a contract until December 2021. “

In the midst of negotiations for the renewal of his contract (expires in August), the news was announced that several players will leave the institution. Claudio Spinelli, Jesús Vargas, Manuel Guanini, Maximiliano Caire and Jonathan Agudelo, were joined yesterday by Maximiliano Cuadra who will return to Racing, owner of his pass.

Who sought yesterday to put cold cloths to the situation was the businessman Christian Bragarnik, responsible for the Diego reaching Gymnastics. “I think we are going to agree that Diego Maradona will continue at Gimnasia La Plata, I am optimistic. Diego always wanted to continue at Gimnasia and people want him to continue. Tomorrow (Wednesday) we can finish fixing the small differences”he assured.

Today the coach was close to the club in the midst of celebrations for the 133rd anniversary of the institution. Seeking to put aside the controversies of recent days, Diego used his Instagram account to send a strong message to the tripero people.

“Today is the Wolf’s birthday. Congratulations to Gymnastics and its WONDERFUL swollen !!! My heart is blue and white.” were the words of Maradona before, surely, signing the renewal of his contract.

