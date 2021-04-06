Maradona’s lawyer says his daughters robbed him and abandoned him

04/06/2021 at 4:18 AM CEST

EFE / Buenos Aires

Matías Morla, who was Diego Maradona’s lawyer and partner, said on Monday that Dalma and Gianinna Maradona, daughters of the soccer star, his father was “robbed” and “abandoned” in his later years. “If Diego wakes up and reproaches me, something is that I did not take care of letting (his ex-partner) Rocío (Oliva) into the wake. He loved Rocío and I was fighting to the death with Dalma and Gianinna, he felt betrayed and robbed. I’m the one who was with Maradona for seven new years and seven Christmases looking at the phone and no one called him, “Morla said in an extensive interview with the América channel.” Didn’t you see that Diego was outraged because Dalma’s daughter is called Roma ? Diego what is it? Naples, the opposite of Rome. Except for the sisters, they all left him alone. Maradona was abandoned, he died alone, “he added.

Morla assured that “Diego was never crazy” despite the fact that “he always had problems with addictions.” Dalma and Gianinna Maradona accused Morla of being responsible for the assembly of the medical team that is being investigated for alleged negligence in care. “If Maradona was resurrected, he would not allow them to attack me. When he died he said that the thieves were them. With the sisters we were their suns, not thieves,” Morla insisted. “The girls don’t love me since we cut off their credit cards in June 2014. They fought because they robbed him“he added.

The lawyer, partner and friend of Maradona, his most trusted man in recent years, said that the 1986 world champion in Mexico did not see alcohol as “something fun”, but as an escape route from his problems. “When he got here he began to have the first big problem of his life, that Rocío left him, he could never overcome it. Maradona was obsessed, killed by Rocío. You ask me what killed him and I tell you: ‘Rocío Oliva, the quarantine and the medical part that is being evaluated. ‘The situation of being in love with a woman who did not love him hurt him, “he said. Morla denied that Maradona was “kidnapped” by him, as denounced by the ex-wife of the world champion Claudia Villafañe and her daughters Dalma and Gianinna. “The sisters spoke every day with Maradona. Maradona always did what he wanted,” he said.